Donald Trump Accused of "Market Manipulation" After Tariff Pause
Donald Trump Caves, Calls For 90-Day Pause On Tariffs, Stocks Surge, Social Media Smells “Market Manipulation”
blanket tariffs on numerous countries, including our trading partners, Donald Trump has caved and is now calling for a 90-day pause on some of them following days of stock market turmoil. The spin is currently on. His most staunch supporters call Trump’s blinking on his tariff threat “part of his plan,” or as he would say, the “art of the deal.” Others describe Trump’s decision not to go through with his tariff stunt as caving, even though China is still on the hook for 125% tariffs. Some notable figures on Capitol Hill accuse Trump of something even more nefarious: market manipulation. After a tumultuous week that saw trillions of dollars wiped out, everyone is now taking a step back and trying to figure out if, in fact, this was all part of Felon 47’s plan or if there was something else going on.Despite claiming he was proceeding with
Well, These Posts From Donald Trump on Truth Social Are SuspiciousBefore he caved, Trump told the regular Americans who have plenty to lose, along with billionaires who saw their bottom lines being affected, to “be cool” as his stupid tariffs came into play, instantly tanking the global market and turning the US economy on its head. Literally minutes after the opening bell rang at the New York Stock Exchange, Trump hopped on his bullsh*t platform, Truth Social, telling his followers, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” Four hours later, Trump did an about-face, pausing and lowering tariffs for 90 days on most of the countries he threatened while increasing tariffs on China to an astounding 125%, and the markets recovered. Social media rarely misses when spotting the jig and is calling what Trump did a reverse “pump and dump” scheme, accusing Orange Mussolini driving stock prices down, only to scoop them up before the prices rise.
Adam Schiff Is Not Buying What Donald Trump Is SellingCalifornia Senator Adam Schiff is also suspicious and calling for an insider trading investigation. Schiff said that Trump “is creating giant market fluctuations with his on-again, off-again tariffs.” He continued, “These constant gyrations in policy provide dangerous opportunities for insider trading. Who in the administration knew about Trump’s latest tariff flip flop ahead of time? Did anyone buy or sell stocks, and profit at the public’s expense? I’m writing to the White House — the public has a right to know.” Speaking with reporters, Schiff said he wants the White House to answer the question of “Who is cashing in?” He added, “There is all too much opportunity for people in the White House and administration to be into insider trading,” he said. “They won’t be able to hide it for good.” It will be interesting to see how this plays out. We don’t have confidence that President Trump will be held responsible because Republicans lack a spine, but we do expect Democrats to make noise on this issue for a while. Will the American people forgive and forget? Or will they hold Trump and his supporters responsible at the voting booth in the upcoming midterms? Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash