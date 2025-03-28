Elon Musk Accused of "Money Laundering" After Selling X
Elon Musk Claims He Sold X To xAI, The Artificial Intelligence He Founded, X Asks How Is This Not “Money Laundering?”
“XAI and X’s futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent,” Musk wrote in his post on X. “The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge.”
Social Media Thinks Elon Musk Is Money LaunderingSocial media has been very skeptical of this proposed deal. “He sold Twitter/X to himself. This is clearly money laundering in 4K,” one user wrote on X. Another post read, “how do you sell your own company to your own company.” “We can tell he’s bored because how do you sell your shit to yourself??” said another post. Yeah, this deal is sketchy. We shall see how it continues to play out. Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
