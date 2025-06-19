Subscribe
Everything You Missed During #BirthdayBashATL Weekend 2025!

Published on June 19, 2025
Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash Weekend is an exciting four-day celebration packed with events for music and entertainment enthusiasts. Kicking off on Thursday, the festivities include the “Effect Fitness / Cause of E.F.F.E.C.T Metro 5K” and a “Boost Mobile Ticket Raid” for a last chance to win tickets to the main event. The day wraps up with the “Who’s Hot Artist Showcase” at Believe Music Hall. Friday brings the “Welcome to ATL: Birthday Bash Weekend Kickoff Party” at Reverb by Hardrock Rooftop, setting the tone for an unforgettable weekend.

The highlight of the weekend, “Birthday Bash ATL 2025,” takes place on Saturday at the State Farm Arena, followed by two official afterparties at The Dome and Palm Beach Atlanta on Edgewood. The celebration concludes on Sunday with the exclusive “Bash N Brunch: Birthday Bash Finale Brunch” at the Moxy Hotel Rooftop. Sponsored by brands like Boost Mobile, Hennessy, and Amerigroup, this weekend promises a vibrant mix of fitness, music, and nightlife, all powered by Hot 107.9. Tickets and more details are available at BirthdayBashATL.com.

1. Blasian B3 Performs

2. Baby Kia Is In the building

Everything You Missed During #BirthdayBashATL Weekend 2025! was originally published on hotspotatl.com

