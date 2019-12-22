Fashion Designer Milano Is Pregnant, Twitter Assumes Meek Mill Is The Daddy

Meek Mill’s fashion designer girlfriend Milano recently reveal that she is expecting a baby. Naturally, Black Twitter is “safely” speculating that the kid is the Philly rapper’s.

However, how happy people are for the couple can be hit or miss. The lion’s share of the commentary has been positive. But, there’s always a loud minority of haters or generally miserable people choosing to act a fool on the Internets.

Anyway, Milano revealed she was preggers during her Milano Di Rouge show last night (Dec. 21).

Of course, Meek is trending. The Philly rapper nor Milano have confirmed the baby’s paternity. But considering how often they’ve been spotted together, it would be a big-time shocker if he’s not the papi. So congratulations are in order for the blessing.

Now, peep some of the assortment of reactions below.