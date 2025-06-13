For Papas Who Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2025 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 15), and hopefully, folks have already gotten the dads in their lives a proper gift. But in case Dad is into cannabis, we’ve whipped together a new gift guide that might help inform your choices. As I always like to share with readers, cannabis has transformed my life for the better by providing me with a variety of ways to consume products. Further, the innovation that some of the brands we’re featuring is astounding. I sometimes have trouble falling asleep, and there are brands out there addressing those who suffer from sleeplessness. As someone who struggles with ADHD, there are even products that bring life into focus. Related Stories Lift Your Spirits With Our 2025 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide I don’t want to come off too square here as I believe that we should also enjoy cannabis for relaxing and leisure, and do so responsibly. As much as I am a cannabis enthusiast, I do not encourage overindulgence. However, I believe in finding products that work best in one’s life, and I hope this gift guide will help you find the right path. You’ll see some familiar brands from past coverage, and we thank them for allowing us to highlight their wares. Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In full transparency, I wanted to get this guide up earlier in the week, but life got in the way as it typically does. There will be opportunities for interviews, profiles, and even reviews in the coming months. The next roundup I’ll do will be Halloween, then onto the Thanksgiving holiday, then closing the year out with a holiday-themed guide. Please check out our latest cannabis gift guide, and Happy Father’s Day to all the dope dads out there. — Photo: Getty

1. Betty's Eddies Source: Betty's Eddies Betty’s Eddies remains one of the best-tasting edibles around, and they’re consistently switching things up with new flavors and functionality. For the summer season, the brand is proud to highlight its Beachtime Betty’s Strawberry Lemonade chews. Packed with both THC, CBG, and vitamins C and D, this sounds like something you’ll want to take along for the next trip to the sands. Learn more here.

2. Blazy Susan Source: Blazy Susan Blazy Susan has everything from their super fresh spinning rolling trays, dabbing essentials, rolling papers, and more. Now, they’re promoting their new Peach Tea Leaf Cones, similar to the previous Honey Lemon release. But whatever you cop from Blazy Susan, you can’t go wrong. Learn more here.

3. BRĒZ Source: BRĒZ BRĒZ specializes in drinks featuring hemp-derived THC combined with mushroom blends to help with focus, balance, and relaxation. For those who want to play around with their infused spirits to create functional cocktails, the brand’s Spirit release is boosted with THC, CBD, and Lion’s Mane mushrooms with flavors of agave, lemon, and elderflower. Grab a good tonic, fill up a highball glass with good ice, and have a sensible pour. Learn more here.

4. CAKE She Hits Different Source: Cake She Hits Different CAKE She Hits Different bills itself as the top AIO (all-in-one) THC vape cart in California, and it’s not hard to see why with its handy device pulling off big, flavorful clouds. Learn more here

5. Cornbread Hemp Source: Cornbread Hemp Kentucky is certainly known for its bourbon. Leave it up to Cornbread Hemp, and the Bluegrass State might have a claim to having some of the best hemp-derived cannabis products on the market. Their THC-infused seltzers are very crushable. Learn more here

6. Fable Source: Fable Fable produces a line of hemp-derived THC-infused canned cocktails that come in three delicious varieties. Swap out the beer for one of these beauties and trust us when we say it’ll be a better time in the morning. Learn more here.

7. ILGM Source: ILGM If Dad has a “green thumb” and is ready to grow his a harvest of his own, introduce him to ILGM’s Blue Dream autoflower seeds. ILGM bills itself as the largest cannabis seed bank in the United States. Learn more here

8. Lumibloom Source: LumiBloom We’ve featured Black and woman-owned Lumibloom in past guides, and we’re excited to share that this is the real deal. With CBD growing as a means to treat rest and recovery efforts, inflammation, and more, Lumibloom would be a great place to shop for Dad. Learn more here.

9. Nature's Heritage Source: Nature's Heritage Nature’s Heritage produces a wide range of cannabis products, including flowers, pre-rolls, and edibles. Their latest drop is the Myrcodose pills, which combine mushrooms with unique THC and CBD compounds for varying effects. Learn more here.

10. Puffco Source: Puffco Puffco is for experienced users of concentrates and for those who both like to dab at home or on the go. The brand’s Pivot device is one of their portable options and a handsome conversation starter. Learn more here.

11. STIIIZY Source: STIIIZY STIIIZY has achieved notoriety for its flowers, edibles, and pods among other items. The brand is pushing out its STIIIZY BAR, which works with the brand’s pods and achieves a dual flow effect that puts it above a lot of vape carts out there. Also, the brand has some amazing hemp-based drinks that shouldn’t be missed. Learn more here

12. Treadwell Farms Source: Treadwell Farms We’ve featured Treadwell Farms in previous gift guide roundups, and the Florida-based brand focuses on a variety of hemp products, including its Citrus Spice CBD extract featuring turmeric and ginger to address health needs such as relaxation and inflammation.

13. Vessel Source: Vessel Vessel is, in my opinion, creating some of the sexiest looking devices on the market. The brand’s attention to detail, lavish style points, and general affordability make this a fantastic choice for the Dad in your life. Check out the new Sage drop for their Compass Rise device. Learn more here.

14. Weedgets Source: Weedgets Folks who smoke flower are well aware of how the heat, resin, and tar can accumulate not only in devices but also in our noses and lungs. Weedgets head off those harmful components with their patented filtration technology that cools the smoke and stops the gunk while delivering the benefits of smoked flower. We’ve been using the Maze-X pipe, and there is nothing on the market that we’ve seen quite like it. Learn more here.

15. Wynk Source: WYNK Wynk is one of the leaders in the THC seltzers game, and they thankfully come in dosage options for those who want a social buzz or deeper relaxation vibes. We’re very fond of their lemonade line, especially as the weather continues to warm. Learn more here.