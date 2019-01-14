Unforgivable: Twitter Checks French Montana For His Unwanted Opinion On R. Kelly

No comment or saying you stand with the victims of R.Kelly’s behavior would have saved French Montana from all the slander coming his way. The “No Stylist” rapper, when asked about his thoughts on R. Kelly seemingly, gave him his support before walking it back.

It might be too late because Montana’s comments are unforgettable like his track of the same name featuring Swae Lee formerly of Rae Sremmurd. TMZ caught up with the rapper and for some reason asked him his thoughts on the R. Kelly situation.

“They don’t let nobody have their legendary moments, I feel like they did Michael Jackson like that. They did R. Kelly like that. All the greats went down like that.”

“Let somebody enjoy their legacy. Whatever happened, happened,” the rapper said. “[He went] in the court of law and won.”

Twitter caught wind of the rapper’s remarks and immediately dragged him for his stance forcing Montana to issue an apology and explanation stating his “heart is with the victims.”

Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims. I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors and rapists. I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them. — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 13, 2019

But that’s apparently not how he felt in the in the video, and now his relevancy is being called out, and people are wondering why they are even asking him questions on serious matters, to begin with.

Montana might have to do some extensive apologizing because right now he still being welcomed to the canceling party. You can peep all of the reactions to his headass comments in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Harry How / Getty