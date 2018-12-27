Hilarious Petition To “Ban Jacquees From Remixing Songs” Gets 40,000 Signatures

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but Jacquees may be an exception to the rule. After the singer proclaimed he was King of R&B for his generation, all hell broke loose and everybody’s uncle chimed in to flat-out deny his illegitimate claim to the throne.

If that wasn’t enough, the serial remix hound put his own spin on Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” recently and his cover didn’t go over well. Not to mention, Ella Mai’s people had Jacquees’ “Trip” remix taken down.

So, it’s not at all surprising that a petition to “Ban Jacquees From Remixing Songs” has hilariously been started, acquiring over 40,000 signatures in as little as six days.

The petition reads, “As a Black community, we have to figure out how we getting rid of Jacquees.” See his “This Christmas” rendition below and check out some hilarious reactions to Jacquees ordeal in the gallery…and sign the petition here.

Photo: Getty