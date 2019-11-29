Hip-Hop Wired 2019 Holiday Gift Fashion Guide For Every Man In Your Life

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost upon us so that means it’s all about securing the best deals in the next coming days. It’s time to think about all the men in your life now before that Thanksgiving food coma hits.
2019 promises to provide consumers far and wide with some very big sales so there is no reason your brother, father, uncle, boyfriend, side dude or mentor should be holding the bad gift on the big day. This means no silvery trinkets, generic glove / scarf sets or imitation designers (sorry Steve Madden).
Luckily, HipHopWired.com has done all the work for you with an extensive collection of fashion pieces and clutch accessories that are sure to put smiles on those bearded faces. Just make sure those credit cards are still hitting.
Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren
1. DLeak Black Out Bow TieSource:DLEAK DESIGNS
D Leak Bow Ties
$750.00
DLeakLeatherBowTies.com
You can never go wrong by going for quality over quantity. Derrick Leak will bring your neck wear dreams to life for any occasion. The Brooklyn designer specializes in bespoke ties using premium materials including leather, sequin, snakeskin, crocodile and even flowers. Dress how you want to be addressed.
2. TISSOT Carson Premium Chronograph WatchSource:TISSOT
TISSOT
$495.00
Bloomingdales.com
Simplicity is often the ultimate sophistication and the TISSOT Carson Premium Chronograph Watch is great to keep time and style at the same time.
3. Herschel Novel Duffle PSGSource:Herschel
Herschel
$129.99
Herschel.com
Whether you are a soccer fan or not the Herschel Novel Duffle PSG is how you carry on with class.
4. J. CREW Sperry® Ice Bay bootsSource:J. CREW
J. CREW
$140.00
JCrew.com
You might as well look good while you’re digging your car out from the snow. The J. CREW Sperry® Ice Bay boots will keep your feet dry and profile cool.
5. Goorin Bros. Blue Life FedoraSource:GOORIN BROS
Goorin Bros.
$250.00
Goorin.com
Put the snap back down and turn on your classic man swag with the Goorin. Bros. Blue Life Fedora. This wide brim can be dressed up or used as a great accent for your street style maneuvers.
6. Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Cotton SweaterSource:Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren
$398.00
RalphLauren.com
You can’t go wrong with a classic Ralph Lauren piece. This crew neck features their timeless “Polo Bear” design, who is ready to play football, on the front. Put some respeck on his name and upgrade his holiday sweater game.
7. Tom Ford T Line Money Clip WalletSource:Tom Ford
Tom Ford
$490.00
TomFord.com
Crafted in Italy this bifold wallet is distinguished by an inner palladium money clip and cut-out shaped slots. You can’t go wrong for Tom Ford.
8. The North Face Men’s Sierra Peak Pro HoodieSource:The North Face
The North Face
$349.00
TheNorthFace.com
Filled with 800 goose down this piece provides warmth and also shields against wet-weather and wicks away moisture.
9. Nike Shell-Panelled Fleece HoodieSource:NIke
Nike
$80.00
MrPorter.com
The shell panels on Nike’s black hoodie reference retro outerwear styles, while the soft fleece is put in place to keep you really warm. Just make sure he doesn’t set trip and wear this piece with some disastrous sneakers that have been living on a sales rack all year.
10. Zara Quilted Leather GlovesSource:Zara
Zara
$39.00
Make his holiday cipher complete with gloves that will keep his hands cozy but also pair with with most winter ready outfits. Price is right too.
11. Cole Haan Generation ZERØGRAND SneakerSource:COLE HAHN
Cole Haan
$120.00
Generation ZERØGRAND Noir features reflective detailing and a mix of neoprene, leather, and suede materializations in a sleek, all-black update. Offered in both men’s and women’s styles so you can match his drip.