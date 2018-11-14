Twitter Clowns $1100 Lo-Budget Idris Elba Doll That Looks Nothing Like Him

Idris Elba is still currently enjoying being labeled the 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, but it’s a doll that supposed to look like the actor that has Twitter saying collectively this ain’t it chief.

Man when doll making goes wrong !! This is a british manufacturers @idriselba doll !😂😂 someone needs to clock out!!! pic.twitter.com/THNAWo3FPy — Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) November 13, 2018

The $1,100 doll created by British toy manufacturer Emperis was made with good intentions but it failed miserably in capturing the handsomeness and likeness ladies have come to love. Twitter users immediately pointed out that the doll looked more like actor Romany Malco and list of other things instead of British heartthrob. Talkshow host Montell Williams even got in on the action jokingly pointing out the doll looked more like him than Elba.

Well, whoever it looks like it definitely DOES NOT look like Idris Elba, not even close. The toy company apparently has gotten the message because the doll is no longer on its website. We just hope nobody honestly spent $1,100 on that sad thing. To see more hilarious reactions to the great value “Idris Elba” doll hit the gallery below.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty