James Harden Traded To Sixers For Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Says RIP Bozo

The rumors proved to be true, but this is still surprising. The Brookyn Nets have traded star guard James Harden to the Philadelphia Sixers in exchange for non-shooting point guard Ben Simmons.

Of course, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the bomb that has had NBA Twitter lit ever since. Reportedly, in exchange for shipping Harden to Philly, the Nets will receive Simmons as well as Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two 1st-round draft picks. The Sixers are also sending BK an unprotected 2022 1st-round pick and a protected 2027 1st-round pick.

Also, as part of the deal, Harden has secured the bag to the tune of a $47.3M option on his contract.

Yeah, Harden is good, but Philly is going to be looking extra funny in the light if his game doesn’t live up to par. And the Harden slander during just about every year during the playoffs is always nuclear.

Sixers center Joel Embiid is clearly happy with the trade, though. He hit the timeline with the infamous RIP BOZO meme and the tweet is going ultra-viral.

But, will Harden adjust his game for the sake of the team? Does he already have a line on the best Philadelphia strip clubs? So many questions.

NBA tradeline days on social media are always a lot. But 2022’s may go down in history as one of the most savage yet. Peep some of the best reactions in the gallery.

This story is developing.