Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce End To Marriage, Twitter Reacted As Expected

The union of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet seemed to be unbreakable and owned distinction as one of the entertainment industry’s hottest couples. On Wednesday (Jan. 12), the pair issued a joint statement saying that the two would be parting ways, prompting some expected responses from the Twitter masses.

Taking to Momoa’s Instagram page, the statement of the split was eloquent and kind as expected of such a long partnership.

From the IG post:

We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring

And so~ We share our Family news~

That we are parting ways in marriage.

We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~

But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…

Our devotion unwavering

to this sacred life

& our Children

Teaching our Children

What’s possible ~

Living the Prayer

May Love Prevail

J & L

Momoa and Bonet began dating in 2005 after Momoa was introduced to his future wife in a jazz club, and were married in 2017. Momoa stated in previous interviews that Bonet was a dream woman to him, dating back to when he was just eight years old. The pair have two teen children together, and Momoa helped Bonet raise Zoe Kravitz from Bonet’s previous relationship with musician Lenny Kravitz.

On Twitter, considering the adoration that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet gained over the years, the reactions have been all over the place.

