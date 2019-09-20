Beyoncé Dressed As Lisa Bonet Transported Twitter Fans To A Different World

Beyoncé blessed her legion of fans with several never-before-seen photos over the past year in the wake of her 38th birthday near the top of the month. In a loving message to the Beyhive, the Houston superstar let her camera roll run loose and shared a bevy of images including one where she was dressed like A Different World star Lisa Bonet, which has fans naturally going crazy.

The photo flood also showed Bey in various poses over the past year, including some loving shots on vacation with her husband, Jay-Z. But the photos that seemed to get the largest pop has to be the near-identical Halloween costume that emulated Bonet’s look in the 1990s from a photo alongside her then-husband Lenny Kravitz.

While in the Bonet getup, Beyoncé is seen holding her twin children, Sir and Rumi, on her hip in an adorable photo. And as one can expect, the reaction from Twitter and the Hive has been explosive. We’ve captured the best ones below.

Visit Beyoncé’s website here to see more.

Photo: WENN