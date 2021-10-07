Jay-Z Attends London Film Festival In Support of ‘The Harder They Fall’, Of Course Bey Was There

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z has his hand in plenty of projects these days. One, in particular, that is getting his devoted attention is the forthcoming Netflix film The Harder They Fall, a Western with an all-star cast that merited the Brooklyn mogul taking a trip across the pond.

On Wednesday night (Oct. 7), the Roc-a-fella Records founder was on hand at the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The Evening Standard reports that it was a surprise appearance from Jigga and his accomplished wife Beyoncé as they made an appearance on the red carpet (Bey was AWOL for that part) for the premiere of the Western.

The Jaymes Samuel-directed film stars Idris Elba and Regina King along with a litany of up and coming and tried and true Black Hollywood talent including Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beatz.

“Just to see us represented, you know, with a lot of films we didn’t see ourselves in westerns, as if we didn’t exist,” reportedly said Jay-Z while on the red carpet. “It is almost odd, people think that it’s like a caricature, that they are playing roles, but they’re not playing roles.”

He added, “These names like Stagecoach Mary, all the actors in this, they really existed in this time, so just see us represented and see that we have voices.”

Bey shared some pics of their trip on Instagram, which of course now has north of 5 million like at the time of this post.

The Harder They Fall will hit Netflix on Friday, October 22. Check out photos of Jay-Z and and the cast on the red carpet in the gallery below.