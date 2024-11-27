Joe Budden Kicks Drake’s Back In Over Lawsuit Against UMG & Not “Not Like Us” Claims
Joe Budden has made a career out of dissecting music and Hip-Hop culture with his popular eponymously named podcast, and the latest episode found him aiming his sights at Drake. After the news went wide that Drake launched a pair of lawsuits against Universal Music Group, Joe Budden proceeded to heave heavy critique upon the Canadian superstar, which has social media reacting. On episode 779 of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden and his cohosts bumped into a conversation regarding Drake’s lawsuits against UMG, the label he’s currently signed to and accusing of boosting Kendrick Lamar’s scathing “Not Like Us” single. Since this episode exists on a Patreon subscription service, we’ve only seen clips that surfaced online, which we’ll share from X below.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Joe Budden telling the unfiltered truth about Aubrey Drake Graham. pic.twitter.com/K2hMLZFuII— Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) November 27, 2024
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js As the clips highlight, Budden believes the industry has conspired in some regard against Drake due to alleged shady dealings with the personal affairs of his foes up to the business side of things. Fans online are taking note of Budden’s jabs as he’s been known to be friendly with Drake over the years but fell out of favor with the entertainer after Budden was critical of his musical direction For All The Dogs. On X, formerly Twitter, the JBTV community space and others are sharing their thoughts about Joe Budden using the pod to air out his grievances against Drake. We’ve got the reactions listed below. — Photo: JBP/Screengrab
The Joe Budden Podcast cooking again sheesh🦉 “was disrespecting someone’s dead mom” “ idc about his dead mom tell him send a beat” ( I wonder if this why metro booming got upset) 🦉 “is more scared of Not Like Us being played at the SuperBowl” Kendrick Lamar GNX out now pic.twitter.com/GsQ7fU141K — Whooping feet (@WhoopingFeet) November 27, 2024
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash