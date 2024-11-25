Subscribe
Drake Accuses UMG Of Boosting Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Lawyer Up: Drake Accuses UMG Of Cooking Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Spins, Social Media Fries Drizzy

Published on November 25, 2024
  Anyway you spin it, Drake—who recently lobbed shots at his foes while on a stream—is looking funny in the light. The 6 God’s lawyers have reportedly filed a motion against Universal Music Group, accusing their client’s own record label of inflating Kendrick Lamar’s streaming numbers.   Before we get started, yes, Drake’s people are suing the same people responsible for promoting his own music. And yes, social media took this as essentially Drake asking to speak to the manager or even calling the cops after Kendrick Lamar hit him with the lyrical fade that is “Not Like Us,” which is up for a Grammy Awards. Yes, there are Drake fans who still believe it was the Toronto rapper who actually won the battle. We just can’t take said acolytes seriously, respectfully. As for that lawsuit, Drake claimg UMG and Spotify conspired by using bots to inflate the “Not Like Us” plays. Reports the UK’s Independent.

In an eyepopping court filing obtained by The Independent, Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, says Universal Music Group (UMG) used a network of bots, in conjunction with a so-called pay-to-play scheme, to “manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves” with Lamar’s smash hit song “Not Like Us,” all to Drake’s detriment.

The filing accuses UMG, which has deals with both performers, of paying Spotify to recommend “Not Like Us” to users “who are searching for other unrelated songs and artists,” claiming the label also paid Apple to have Siri “purposely misdirect” users requesting songs from Drake’s catalog, serving up “Not Like Us” in its place. UMG’s ploy, the filing argues, created “the false impression that the Song was more popular than it was in reality.” Making matters even stickier, Drake says in the filing that UMG has tried to hide its alleged propping up of Lamar at Drake’s expense “by terminating employees associated with or perceived as having loyalty to Drake.”

Reportedly, UMG has refusing to entertain Drake’s claims, going as fas as saying his beef is with K. Dot, so he should sue the Compton rapper. Welp. Since the suit went public, a Drake “source” has told the media that the Her Loss rapper is mad with UMG’s business practices, and not Kendrick Lamar—who just dropped a new album, and video. Yeah, well, the damage has already been done, and social media is frying Drizzy for acting like a Hip-Hop Karen, allegedly. Peep some of the more obtuse reactions in the gallery.

