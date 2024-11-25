Subscribe
Close
News

Kendrick Lamar Drops “squabble up” Video, X Salutes The Artistry

Published on November 25, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Kendrick Lamar may have taken the slow approach during his days with Top Dawg Entertainment but as his own man, he’s delivering music and content at a higher clip. Just like the surprise drop of his latest musical project GNX, Kendrick Lamar delivered a video for the fan-favorite track “squabble up” filled with plenty of Easter eggs and nods to West Coast culture.
Kendrick Lamar delivered the “squabble up” video on Monday (November 25) while many fans were still trying to digest the bars and scope of GNX. Directed by Calmatic, the video features K-Dot in a sparsely decorated room decked out in blue and hitting a casual, almost disaffected two-step while his face remains monotone and serene all at once.

Related Stories

In the background, several moments unfold that, at least in our first watch, we didn’t catch. What does stand out is that every scene that pops off in the back is related to the West Coast in some fashion, most especially the Southern side of California. Eagle-eyed fans on the X social media platform are already piecing together the images within, including a nod to Ice-T’s Power album cover and its cover model, Darlene Ortiz. Gang unity is also promoted in the video, along with the realities of the street such as a couple socking out and robbing a man. There was also a clever moment where Lamar was seen reading a book titled How To Be More Like Kendrick for Dummies along with some ruckus going on behind as he casually reads the title. On X, Kendrick Lamar is the talk of the online streets and we’re capturing the best reactions we’ve seen and sharing them below. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Kendrick Lamar

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close