Kendrick Lamar Drops “squabble up” Video, X Salutes The Artistry
GNX, Kendrick Lamar delivered a video for the fan-favorite track “squabble up” filled with plenty of Easter eggs and nods to West Coast culture. Kendrick Lamar delivered the “squabble up” video on Monday (November 25) while many fans were still trying to digest the bars and scope of GNX. Directed by Calmatic, the video features K-Dot in a sparsely decorated room decked out in blue and hitting a casual, almost disaffected two-step while his face remains monotone and serene all at once. In the background, several moments unfold that, at least in our first watch, we didn’t catch. What does stand out is that every scene that pops off in the back is related to the West Coast in some fashion, most especially the Southern side of California. Eagle-eyed fans on the X social media platform are already piecing together the images within, including a nod to Ice-T’s Power album cover and its cover model, Darlene Ortiz. Gang unity is also promoted in the video, along with the realities of the street such as a couple socking out and robbing a man. There was also a clever moment where Lamar was seen reading a book titled How To Be More Like Kendrick for Dummies along with some ruckus going on behind as he casually reads the title. On X, Kendrick Lamar is the talk of the online streets and we’re capturing the best reactions we’ve seen and sharing them below. — Photo: GettyKendrick Lamar may have taken the slow approach during his days with Top Dawg Entertainment but as his own man, he’s delivering music and content at a higher clip. Just like the surprise drop of his latest musical project
