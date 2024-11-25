Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ Has X Chiming In With Hilarious Reactions
Kendrick Lamar shifted all eyes and ears towards the West Coast after dropping his latest body of work, GNX, which caps the massive year he’s had in music. Now that fans have sat with GNX over the weekend, the reactions on social media, especially the X platform, have been hilarious. Kendrick Lamar dropped GNX last Friday (November 22), much to the surprise of all Hip-Hop fans who were caught off guard. The project is essentially an extension of the sound K-Dot embodied in his blistering “Not Like Us” smash hit with heavy references to Los Angeles, Compton, and the entire West Coast to be exact. One of the top moments of GNX went viral as Lamar yelling Mustard’s name on the beat switch of “tv off” has since gone viral online. This in turn sparked a lot of jokes at the expense of a frequent target on GNX in Drake, with some of Lamar’s compatriots seemingly joining in on the digs at the Canadian superstar. Thematically, GNX is a departure from Kendrick Lamar’s usually reflective work but still has several flashes of his expert songwriting and ability to spark emotions in the listener. We’ll be reviewing the project this week on Hip-Hop Wired. On X, we’ve seen some brilliant replies connected to the drop of GNX and we’ve got them listed below. — Photo: Getty
