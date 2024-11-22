Subscribe
Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise New Album ‘GNX’

Published on November 22, 2024
Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Source: pgLang / pgLang

It was just another Friday, November 22. And then Kendrick Lamar dropped a new album, seemingly out of nowhere, titled GNX.
Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Source: pgLang / phLang

The album was released at noon eastern time and features the Compton rapper getting busy over a dozen tracks for slightly under 45 minutes. Producing courtesy of Sounwave, DJ Mustard, Jack Antonoff, K-Dot himself and more. That Luther Vandross sample on “luther,” featuring SZA, is clutch. And “tv off” is a flip on that song everyone knows and that Drake surely hates.

Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, and just like that he has plenty of more material to perform, along with the mega-hit Drake diss “Not Like Us” (which as far as we can tell is AWOL from this project). K. Dot is diabolical when it comes to this Hip-Hop ish. Peep the requisite hyperbolic reactions in the gallery.
This story is developing. 

Kendrick Lamar

