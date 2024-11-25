Subscribe
Close
News

Drake Clowned On X For His Salty Behaivor During xQc Stream

Drake Takes Shots At Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd & Steve Lacy During Stream With xQc

Published on November 25, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty / Drake

Kendrick Lamar is still on a victory lap following the release of his latest album, GNX. Meanwhile, his favorite punching bag, Drake, was on a Kick stream throwing jabs.
Even Stevie Wonder can see that Kendrick Lamar has really hurt Drake’s ego. Over the weekend, Drake appeared on Canadian streamer xQc’s Kick channel, and he used the opportunity to talk sh*t about his opps, and even himself.

Related Stories

Showing that he’s still butthurt about the success of Lamar’s diss record towards him, the 6 God sent a jab at the Compton rapper while introducing himself to watchers. “I’m here — mind, body and soul fully intact, in case you were wondering. You need facts to take me out; fairytales won’t do it,” Drizzy said.
Drake’s tone is a response to Kendrick Lamar’s claims on his numerous diss records, including the hit record “Not Like Us’ that the “Take Care” crafter has a penchant for engaging in inappropriate behavior with underage girls, keeps the company of pedophiles around him and also has a secret daughter. Drake also had time for singer Steve Lacy, calling him a “fragile” opp, and then The Weeknd, telling the popular streamer to turn off his music when the song “Starboy” came on.

Kendrick Lamar & Steve Lacy Both Had A Response For Drake

Drizzy’s salty behavior did get a response from both Lacy and Lamar. Lacy reacted with a series of Instagram posts, while Lamar reacted in a text exchange shared by his friend Reli.
In the screenshot of the conversation, Reli jokingly said to K.Dot, “You done turned blood into a streamer on Phillies [laughing face emojis],” and Lamar responding with several laughing emojis. “That’s a damn shame,” Reli continued with Lamar asking, “He tripping??!” Reli continues, “Blood don’t won’t [sic] no smoke Philly gang,” before covering the rest of the conversation. Social media has been clowning  Drake for his behavior on the stream. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1. Damn shame

2. Truuuueeee

3. LOL

4.

5.

6.

7.

https://x.com/fuckbillienem/status/1861170575072178216

8.

9.

Related Tags

drake Kendrick Lamar

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close