Judge Gives Megan Thee Stallion The Green Light To Drop BTS’ “Butter” Remix , K-Pop Army Is Ecstatic

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has scored another court victory.

Fresh off her legal win that saw an L.A. judge tell Tory Lanez that he is barred from being anywhere that Megan Thee Stallion is, and his bail increased from $190K to $250K, the Houston rapper scored another victory in court.

Variety reports that a judge ruled that The Megan Thee Stallion is now cleared to release the remix of BTS’s single “Butter. The publication initially reported that the “Cash Sh*t” rapper claimed that her music label prevented her from releasing the highly anticipated remix.

Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers revealing the song will be dropping on streaming platforms on Friday (Aug.27)

Per Variety:

According to documents filed Tuesday in Harris County, Texas, Stallion has submitted a petition against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford, alleging that they are preventing her from releasing the song.

As written in the court filing, Stallion — referred to in the documents as her birth name Megan Pete — is seeking “emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously scheduled.” In the documents, Stallion argues that blocking the release of the song will cause “irreparable damage” to her career.

“If Pete is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, ‘Butter,’ her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry,” the document states. “Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages. As such, Pete seeks emergency relief from this Court.”

This snafu with her label 1501 isn’t the first time they bumped heads. Thee Stallon sued them last hear claiming they prevented her from releasing her EP Suga and was granted a temporary restraining order. Despite the ongoing legal issues with 1501, she is still under contract with the label with 300 Entertainment distributing her music.

As expected, her fans and the K-Pop army were excited about the news. You can peep the reactions to the BTS’ “Butter” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion being allowed to drop in the gallery below.

—

Photo: ABC / Getty