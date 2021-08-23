Welp: Tory Lanez Barred From Attending The Same Events As Megan Thee Stallion By L.A. Judge

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez’s Rolling Loud Miami appearance has come back to bite the miniature rapper in the a**.

TMZ has learned that after being used as a prop by DaBaby to troll Megan Thee Stallion, a judge has barred Tory Lanez from attending any events that Megan Thee Stallion is at. The varmint will also have to fork over more bail money after prosecutors successfully argued that the Canadian musician violated a court order to stay away from Thee Stallion.

Per TMZ:

Lanez was in an L.A. court Monday to learn his fate, and he’s gonna have to post a higher bail amount to stay out of jail while his criminal case is pending. The reason — he violated a protective order requiring him to stay clear of Megan.

The judge also modified his bail conditions to specifically prohibit Tory from attending events where his alleged victim, Megan, will be present. The judge also said if this issue comes up again … he will be remanded into custody. So, this was clearly his last warning. Welp. As a result of the Rolling Loud Miami stunt Lanez’s bail was increased from $190k to $250k, the celebrity gossip site reports. This latest development comes after prosecutors initially filed a motion to hold the pint-sized rap star in contempt for violating the restraining order against him, a story TMZ also first broke. We hope his Rolling Lound Appearance was worth the $250K and the other bags he will probably be fumbling due to the fact he can’t be at any venue Megan Thee Stallion will be at. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83