Kamala Harris’ Town Hall with Charlamagne Tha God Delivers, According To Xitter

Harris links Trump saying he’ll terminate the Constitution to his racism: “Most of those amendments, one thing or another was about a movement by Black people to ensure we’d be equally protected under the law.” pic.twitter.com/k8OQaSYOWY October 15, 2024

Jon Cooper, a former strategist for former President Barack Obama, lauded Harris’ appearance and the networks’ airing for a broader audience. “ I was very happy to see that both CNN and MSNBC carried Kamala Harris ’ national radio town hall event, moderated by Charlemagne tha God,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “It was one of her best interviews ever.”