Social Media Recaps Key Points From Kamala Harris' Interview

Key Points From Kamala Harris CNN Interview

Published on August 30, 2024
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Kamala Harris’ presence & performance during her CNN interview were received well by social media, who also pointed out the flaws of the questioning. On Thursday (August 29), Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris sat down for a primetime interview with Dana Bash of CNN and the reactions afterward were full of praise for her presence and deft answers from online observers. Her vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was also present for the conversation which took place in Savannah, Georgia while the two were in the city before a campaign rally. Bash’s first question was about what Vice President Harris would do once elected. She wasted no time in stating that her highest priority should she be elected to office would be to “support and strengthen the middle class” with several policies including stifling corporate price gouging and increasing the child tax credit along with access to affordable housing.
  Bash would then query the vice president on a series of topics including her position on the war in Gaza, to which Harris echoed her comments from the Democratic National Convention, stating that “Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed,” while reiterating her belief that Israel has a right to defend itself and a return of the hostages right taken by Hamas: “We have to get a deal done.” The conversation soon turned to the attacks by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Harris’ racial identity including a remark that she “happened to turn Black” within the past few years. “Same old, tired playbook,” she replied. “Next question, please.”   Harris would also defend the Biden Administration’s record of the last three and a half years, highlighting the economic growth and the benefits of the infrastructure bill that was passed nationwide. “I’ll say that that’s good work,” she stated. “There’s more to do, but that’s good work.” She’d also go on to speak about her reaction to when President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the Democratic nominee. The reactions to the interview online praised the Vice President for her poise in handling the first major interview of her presidential campaign. New York Times opinion writer Michelle Cottle noted that in a reaction article, writing: “Amusingly, Bash looked more flustered than Harris did for most of the interview.” Others online noted how Harris clearly illustrated her potential policies as a future president.
Check out more online reactions to the interview below.  

