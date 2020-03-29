Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For The ‘Rona, Twitter Offers No Chill

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for Coronavirus. While there isn’t anything funny about anyone dealing with COVID-19, plenty of people on basketball Twitter refused to exercise any chill.

Last night (March 28), the team announced their owner had tested positive and was in self-isolation after experiencing minimal symptoms.

The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020

One question that arose was how was Dolan able to get tested when there is a shortage in New York City while it’s been recommended that people with mild symptoms not be tested. But, it shouldn’t be surprising since Dolan is super-rich and because NBA teams have been finessing tests for players and personnel for weeks.

And it must be noted that Dolan said up a fund for Knicks employees to still get paid despite the NBA season’s suspension.

As one who has long held Knicks' owner Dolan in "minimum high regard," I give him serious props for this. https://t.co/eyLnsQR7vU — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) March 29, 2020

As for the reactions to the news, it’s clear that Dolan has fostered a lot of bad blood in this world. We’re not condoning the slander, we’re just going to document some of the most poignant, for archival purposes.