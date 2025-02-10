Subscribe
Close
News

Lil Wayne Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set

Lil Wayne Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar’s Epic Super Bowl LIX Performance

Published on February 10, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Lil Wayne became a trending topic on social media in the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s grand Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance in New Orleans. Lil Wayne saw his name trending on X just mere moments after Kendrick Lamar concluded his set, with fans wondering how he would’ve fared in his hometown. Much has been made of Lil Wayne’s public expressions of disappointment for not being selected as the chief act for the Super Bowl LIX halftime set considering its location. Naturally, the expectation that a hometown act should grace the world’s biggest stage makes sense and, to the planning committee’s credit, the inclusion of Grammy Award-winning native son Jon Batiste and his rendition of the National Anthem satisfied some of those concerns.

Related Stories

Still, Weezy F. Baby believed that the halftime show should have been his moment, expressing hurt for being passed over. That said, Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show set was full of dazzling imagery, choreography, and surprises such as Samuel L. Jackson playing a very tongue-in-cheek version of Uncle Sam with some veiled messages as the state of the nation. Also, Serena Williams showed up and hit her steps during Lamar’s “Not Like Us” performance, and SZA provided some support by way of “Luther” and the crowd-pleasing “All The Stars.” In an alarming bit of backlash, some fans are criticizing Lamar’s performance, with one X user calling the performance “Black Panther Raps” and other digs. Some other fans thought that Wayne’s big hits would’ve played well at the Caesars Superdome while plenty of others didn’t believe he would’ve had what it took to deliver. On X, folks are taking shots at Lil Wayne and dressing down the Young Money honcho by speculating that he may not have measured up to what Lamar delivered. Weezy’s homeboy Skip Bayless, however, defended his friend on X. With the show in the rearview, there is no way to know how well Wayne would’ve done but fans on X have their strong opinions out front and center. Check out the reactions below. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Related Tags

Kendrick Lamar lil wayne new orleans Super Bowl

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close