Lorde Calls Out Kanye West For “Jacking” Her “Melodrama” Tour Stage Design

While everyone was celebrating Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Camp Flog Gnaw performance, singer Lorde wasn’t feeling it too much.

Vengeance is mine saith the Lorde.

The “Royals” singer took to social media to call out the red-haired rapper for apparently “stealing” her glass box stage design she used during her “Melodrama” tour. To achieve the look, Lorde worked with designer Es Devlin who has also worked with Kanye West in the past.

Lorde’s fans immediately noticed the similarity between the designs prompting the singer to her thoughts on the alleged design theft. Of course, there were defenders of Yeezy’s use of the floating glass box during his performance pointing out Ye’s use of a floating platform during his last tour. But what might be the final nail in the coffin is Es Devlin pointing out the use of similar designs at other concerts in three separate posts.

Whatever the case, looks like Lorde might have overstepped here. Besides Ye got bigger things to worry about like his delayed “Yandhi” album. But we will let you decide on this one. You can peep all the fallout from the stage design controversy in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty