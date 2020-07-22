Hypebeast Alert: Master & Dynamic & Kevin Durant Unveil A Bathing Ape Collection [Photos]

Need some high-quality headphones to match your BAPE swag? New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic has the perfect accessories for you.

Master & Dynamic’s already sleek, and well-designed MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earbuds and MW65 Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones are getting a boost thanks to its latest collaboration with BAPE. Both accessories will be draped in the iconic streetwear brands ABC CAMO and Studio 35 Orange Camo, which will help them stand out even more and turn heads.

The earbuds will also feature Brooklyn Nets superstar and Master & Dynamic investor Kevin Durant’s number 7 on them as well. A pretty dope touch being that Durant and his imprint Thirty-Five Ventures were co-designers in the collaboration.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jonathan Levine, Founder, and CEO of Master & Dynamic added:

“I first discovered BAPE® years ago traveling through Tokyo with my sons, each whom played a big role in my starting Master & Dynamic. To be able to partner with this bold leader in streetwear is an honor and great fun.”

As for what to expect when you purchase either audio accessories, the MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earbuds offer 40-hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, a 100ft connection range, dual beamforming noise reduction mic arrays, and 10mm custom Beryllium drivers. They also come in a stunning chrome charging case that features both Master & Dynamic and BAPE’s logo on it.

The MW65 Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones are a staple with the brand and one of its best sellers. It features two active noise-canceling modes, custom 40mm Beryllium drivers, and BAPE’s bold and signature camo-print across the headband.

The BAPE collaboration isn’t the company’s first, but one of many. Not too long ago, Master & Dynamic introduced its ridiculously expensive Louis Vuitton MW07 earbuds.

The BAPE x Master & Dynamic collection arrives in BAPE flagship stores and on the brand’s website July 25. For more photos, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Master & Dynamic / A Bathing Ape