Meek Mill Reveals Nicki Minaj Blocked Him On The ‘Gram & More In #AskMeek Q&A Session

Meek Mill’s long Twitter hiatus came to screeching halt after the release of his well-received album Championships. Having some time to kill, the Philly rapper conducted a Q&A session with his followers which spawned some fascinating answers.

We like the very open and candid Meek.

During the #AskMeek session on Sunday, Meek revealed to fans that his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj has blocked him on Instagram. The “What’s Free” rapper found out he was banned from viewing her content when he decided to slide by her profile to check out her career-criminal boyfriend answering a twitter follower’s question on his thoughts about him which he replied: “I don’t feel nothing.”

Other topics touched on included whom he would love to work with musically in the future, his sex life, what life was like while he was incarcerated, how he felt when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl and more. Hit the gallery below to see the most interesting questions and answers from the #AskMeek session below.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty