Big Ole Yes: Megan Thee Stallion & Friends Show Off The Cakes During Cabo Vacation

After having a stellar 2019, Megan Thee Stallion decided to kick off 2020 by taking herself and her friends on a well-deserved vacation. We, as her loyal followers, got treated to twerktastic displays of greatness on her Instagram page.

In the clips shared by Houston rapper on Monday (Jan.8), Megan is driving the boat with her fellow bikini-clad hotties literally and figuratively. As they embark on their journey, the ladies, of course, had to get in some twerking to “Cognac Queen” off Meg’s 2018 mixtape, Tina Snow. As expected, Megan also poured shots of Don Julio down her friend’s throats to make sure things stay lit.

These posts followed Megan tantalizing our senses along with Wiz Khalifa, who couldn’t help but leave a comment under the flick showing off her natural thickness in a bikini.

Megan has already made Twitter’s entire year with these vacation flicks. We wished Megan could stay on vacation forever, but she already has a busy year lined up. She was announced as a performer at Coachella this year and just teased her upcoming collaboration with Normani off the Birds of Prey movie soundtrack.

Get all of your Megan.

To see the reactions, as well as, the rest of her Cabo thirst traps hit the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz