Heat Check: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Debut LP ‘Fever,’ Twitter Goes Up For Hot Girl Meg

Megan Thee Stallion is unquestionably the hottest rapper in the game right now without a need to mention her gender. The 24-year-old star just released her debut album Fever, and Twitter is going all the way up for “Hot Girl Meg,” her alter ego for the project.

Across 14 tracks, Megan Thee Stallion shows and proves that while she does tout a sexier image, there is still high-level rapping to be witnessed on the album. The Houston native kept it low on the features and carries the bulk of the album with Juicy J showing up for “Simon Says” and DaBaby rocking with Megan on “Cash Sh*t.”

Producers include LilJuMadeDaBeat, Juicy J, DJ Chose, DJ WillAye, Project Pat, Prolivik Beeats, and Supah Mario.

Check out the reactions to Megan Thee Stallion’s Fever below.

To hear the album, hit the links below.

—

Photo: Getty