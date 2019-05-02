Big Ole Nope: Twitter Is Not Here For Drake Hopping On Megan Thee Stallion’s “Big Ole Freak”

Unless you been under a rock, you would know Megan Thee Stallion is one of the hottest rap artists out right now because of her booty shaking anthem “Big Ole Freak” helping her star rise rapidly. Rumblings of a remix featuring Drake has Twitter saying a big ole NOPE to the idea.

The mere thought of Drake’s emo raps coming near the record where Megan confidently raps about her bedroom skills that would make any man’s toes curl has Twitter up in arms. While the remixing of a song that is bubbling like “Big Ole Freak” is nothing new, fans feel if it has to happen just don’t put Drizzy on the track.

If a remix is in the cards, people are suggesting rappers who they feel will do the track justice. Names like Trina, Da Baby, Ludacris, JT from the City Girls or Trey Songz just to name few are being thrown out there. Some even feel the song doesn’t need a remix at all because it’s still hot, but if you must keep Drake away from it, hell some are even saying keep all men away from the song period and just look to female artists period.

Whatever the case the internet had plenty of thoughts but the general consensus is Drake ain’t that guy to give a new flavor to the hit record. To see all of the reaction hit the gallery and feel free to leave us your suggestions about who should b on a “Big Ole Freak” remix if it happens.

—

Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Getty