E32019: Keanu Reeves & The Biggest Announcements & Trailers From Microsoft’s #XboxE3 Conference

EA unofficially kicked things off yesterday with its EA Play conference and showing off Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order plus many other games. Sunday (Jun.10) Microsoft officially got E3 2019 started with its press conference, and like last year it was all about games, games & more games plus some a surprise or two.

With Sony opting not to bring the heat this year to E3, it was clearly Microsoft’s time to shine, and they did not disappoint showcasing a lineup that featured 60 blockbuster games. The company showed off plenty of highly anticipated first-party titles such as Gears 5, Ori and The Will of The Wisps and Halo Infinite which will launch alongside Microsoft’s next powerful console Project Scarlett.

There were plenty of third-party titles to oooh and aahhh over like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a Blair Witch game, Battletoads,CD Projekt Red’s Cyber Punk 2077 which was introduced by John Wick himself Keanu Reeves who pretty much got the biggest applause of the conference and is featured in the game and many more.

Microsoft also unveiled a brand new Xbox Elite Series 2 controller that drops November 4 in 24 countries and will cost you $179.99. Now if you’re wondering why in the hell it costs so much there is a perfectly good reason for that. It has been totally re-engineered from the previous model and features adjustable tension thumbsticks that can be adjusted using a tool to improve precision. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C support, and a rechargeable battery that boasts up to 40 hours of life along with other improvements to help take your gaming to another level.

Last but certainly not least, Microsoft also unveiled another tier to its game pass subscription, Xbox Box Game Pass Ultimate for both consoles and now PC which you can start your first month for just $1. When you sign up, you will get all of the benefits of Xbox Live Gold plus have access to over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Other perks include gaining early access to upcoming titles like Gears 5 and being able to play current blockbusters.

Since the disaster that was the first Xbox One announcement, the company has learned its lesson by just sticking to what was the winning formula, and that is GAMES. While some will say there are not enough first-party exclusives to lure PS4 owners away, Xbox made a solid case for itself this year that gamers should consider investing more time in the console. You can check out all the trailers revealed during Microsoft’s presentation below.

Photo: MARK RALSTON / Getty