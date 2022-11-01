Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead In Houston During A Dice Game, Hip-Hop Mourns

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Migos rapper Takeoff, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot dead in Houston last night (Nov. 1). He was just 28.

TMZ Hip Hop reports the shooting occurred in the early morning (Nov. 1) during a private party in a Houston bowling alley.

Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell us the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM … that’s when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

We’re told Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff … either in the head or near his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Per KPRC 2 News, HPD says 40 to 50 people were at the scene when the shooting occurred with two more victims at local hospitals.

Takeoff began rapping in 2008 with his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset. With the former, he just released a new project called Only Built For Infinity Links in early October and he dropped a solo album, The Last Rocket in 2018.

As Hip-Hop mourns, see reactions to Takeoff’s senseless murder below. Rest in powerful peace.

This story is developing.