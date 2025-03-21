Mayor Adams Overshares On Dating, Xitter Is In Disbelief
Mixxy Mayor Adams Overshares On Dating, Xitter Is In Disbelief
New York City Mayor Eric Adams opened up about his dating past and fare-beating in a recent town hall meeting, leaving social media aghast. The re-election campaign of New York City Mayor Eric Adams took another bizarre turn which left social media users in disbelief. On Wednesday night (March 19), Adams was at a town hall meeting being held in the Arverne neighborhood of Queens, not too far from Far Rockaway. Adams began the meeting in a nostalgic mood, opening up about dating a former girlfriend in the Rockaways. “I had a shorty that lived out here,” he said to the crowd, adding “You know, love is blind,” while reminiscing about the long ride on the A train. He also confessed to jumping the turnstile to avoid paying the fare on occasion. “The statute of limitations is over,” he joked. Mayor Adams’ trip down memory lane was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media with users comparing him to the Rashad Tate character in the Power television franchise, played by veteran actor Larenz Tate. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. highlighted the moment and juxtaposed it with a joke he made about politicians being entirely too social from a past routine. “Give him enough time, Eric Adams gone prove you right. As he did today. This joke is 2 years old,” he wrote in the post on X, formerly Twitter. https://x.com/roywoodjr/status/1902832309264368016 The video is the latest instance that observers are pointing to in questioning Adams’ attitude about his re-election chances after a slow crowdfunding period. He’s been vague about his intentions, with persistent rumors stating that he may opt out of running in a packed Democratic primary and instead run as an independent, giving him more time to raise funds and be more definitive with his outreach. Adams has also lost a good deal of support from allies in the Democratic Party, due to his refusal to condemn the actions of President Donald Trump and his immigration agenda since taking office. Others have withheld their support due to suspecting his lobbying of Trump to have federal corruption charges against him dropped, as recommended by the Department of Justice last month.
