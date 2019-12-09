Nick Cannon, Suge Knight & The N’Credible Gang Clap Back At Enimem, Twitter Says This Ain’t It Chief

“Check this out Eminem, whatever your name is,” Suge says. “I don’t ever do no talking, but Nick is family. This your invitation to prove to everybody what you really about. Winner takes all.”

Nick quickly jumps in insulting Eminem by referencing his past battles with drug addiction and bringing up Slim Shady’s family.

“I told Joe to lean back, don’t get hit with this retaliation. I fuck with Crack, but the white boy, he fuck with crack/Pills and smack/Shady about to relapse/Call Kim, somebody get Hailie/And that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby.”

He is more than likely going to regret that.

Cannon is then followed by his artists on the posse cut, with each them taking shots at the seasoned veteran rapper. Knight puts a bow on the lackluster song labeling Eminem “the new Vanilla Ice.”

“At the end of the day, you have every person in the industry and every person in the streets. Shit, where is he going to go? He just the new Vanilla Ice. It’s just a matter of time, he hanging, right? Eminem a bitch for bringing up bullshit that’s not true… All we got to do is get that motherfucker in the ring with you, and you gonna beat the dog shit out him. That motherfucking simple.”

Cannon is doing his best to push the song on social media at the moment. When online publication HotNewHipHop highlighted the lyric alleging that Eminem’s chauffeur has a recording of him performing oral sex on man, the “Gigolo” rapper retweeted the tweet with the caption “FACTS! His lawyers didn’t want that one out! They already on my line.”

FACTS! His lawyers didn’t want that one out! They already on my line🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/BuVwi4EXeX — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 9, 2019

While Cannon, the N’Credible crew, and Suge Knight believe they delivered a blow to Eminem, Twitter is not feeling the track at all. You can watch the video and check the reactions to diss track in the gallery below.

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN