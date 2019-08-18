Nicki Minaj Changed Twitter Name To Mrs. Petty, So Of Course Marriage Rumors Flourish

Recently, Nicki Minaj changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty. Considering last we heard she engaged to her felon bae Kenneth Petty, the speculation has been the couple is already married.

Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Handle Name To Mrs Pettyhttps://t.co/J2ZWu1m8Gg Updates Via https://t.co/GA4XMocVyW — Nairasquad NG (@NairasquadNg) August 17, 2019

Minaj spent of the last week screaming on Joe Budden, and his friends on her Queen Radio show on Beats and Budden’s namesake podcast.

But that wasn’t enough to distract the Internets from the subtle name change. But beyond speculation, the Queens rapper said she will be getting hitched within 90 days.

Reports Page Six:

“[We] filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said on her “Queen Radio” show this week. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

She explained they would tie the knot within the allotted time limit and would likely have a larger celebration down the line because she’s busy working.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that [so] I don’t want to do the big wedding now,” Minaj said. “We’ll do the big wedding later. I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out.”

“Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married,” she continued. “I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

Of course, the Twitter peanut gallery had many things to say. Peep some of the commentary below.