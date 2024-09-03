Subscribe
Nicki Minaj Husband Kenneth Petty Hurled Gay Slur, Dragged

Nicki Minaj Husband Kenneth Petty Hurled Gay Slur On Live, Dragged Swiftly

Published on September 3, 2024
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty had one job. However, the level two registered sex offender decided to hurl a gay slur while on TikTok Live on Friday (August 30) with his wife and it didn’t go well for him.
“Don’t you let anybody or anything steal your mother f*cking joy,” said Nicki in the video, while Petty was seated behind her. He then proceeded to utterly fail the assignment. He added, “That’s right, especially little f*ggots or f*ck boys.”
Besides the recklessness of his commentary, fans were also pissed that she didn’t say anything to correct his hate speech. Then there’s the elephant in the room that a healthy chunk of Minaj’s fans are gay men, or you would hope, people who aren’t with homophobia. Don’t take our word for it, peep the various reactions in the gallery below.

