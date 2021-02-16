Twitter Ready To Ride On Pardison Fontaine After Disturbing Video Allegedly Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Surfaces

Pardison Fontaine might want to keep his eyes peeled for the next few after a disturbing video began making the rounds on social media. In the clip, it appears that the rapper is banging on a bathroom door where Megan Thee Stallion and some friends were allegedly gathered and then burst through the door.

Some might know Pardison Fontaine from his collaboration with Cardi B, “Backin’ It Up,” but now the 31-year-old Atlantic artist is the center of controversy. While it hasn’t been confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion was the “Megan” mentioned in the viral clip, it has been assumed by most on social media, most especially Twitter, that the Texas superstar is allegedly involved.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Peete, celebrated her 26th birthday this past Monday (Feb. 15) and it was assumed that she was at a gathering where Fontaine and others were in attendance. As the clip below notes, Fontaine can be heard in the background demanding for a bathroom door to be opened with some banging and threatening to burst through the door.

The entire time, an associate of Fontaine was on Instagram Live consuming a beverage and only turned his head once to take notice of the commotion but did not act in calming down the rapper. Because of the violent tone in Fontaine’s voice and the apparent breaking down of the door, fans are naturally concerned with Megan’s well-being in the wake of another alleged violent incident with another male artist in Tory Lanez.

As this story develops, we’ll return with more details. For now, check out the reaction to the video below.

i hope megan is okay, because wtf was pardi on… pic.twitter.com/2Oz7uW6xRX — 𝙎𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙖 (@suckaworId) February 16, 2021

Photo: Getty