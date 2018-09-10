‘Power’s Jaw-Dropping Season 5 Finale Had Twitter Clutching Its Pearls

Just when we thought Power couldn’t shock us as much as they did when they canceled Christmas for Kanan the hit Starz series told us to hold its beer last night.

If you were part of the many, who avoided last night’s Power season five finale that leaked earlier in the week you were greeted with one of hell of an episode. Present were all of the twists, turns, lies, deceit, and backstabbing that makes Power the addictive show it is.

Power had its loyal fans on the edge of their seats last night as it looked like Dre was about to meet his maker, and the Feds inched closer to getting Tommy, Tasha, Ghost by dropping a bombshell Rico case on Angela. As time ran out for them, it was the finale’s cliffhanger ending that had viewers clutching their pearls. Power mainstay Angela Valdez taking a bullet meant for her side boo Ghost from his brother Tommy’s gun turned Power Twitter upside down.

It was a very “Who shot J.R.” moment, but we already know who did it. Now we haven’t written Angela’s obituary yet cause there is a chance she survives. But one thing that definitely died last night is Ghost and Tommy’s brotherhood, you can bet your bottom dollar on that.

We compiled all of the best reactions to last night’s season finale so you wouldn’t have to. Hit the gallery below to see each and every one of them.

—

Photo: Starz /Power