Subscribe
Close
News

Donald Trump Goes On Rant Against Vladimir Putin, X Reacts

President Donald Trump Goes On Angry Rant Against President Vladimir Putin, X Points Out The Issue

Published on May 27, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photograph of Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump President Donald Trump promised many things on the campaign trail that largely have not manifested in ways that some hoped, including his charge to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump aimed at Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the clashes between his nation and Ukraine via his Truth Social network.   On Sunday (May 25), President Donald Trump fired a salvo of words towards President Vladimir Putin, illustrating that the supposed close union between the superpower leaders is not as rock solid as promoted.

Related Stories

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!” Much of Trump’s dissatisfaction with Putin carried over to Tuesday (May 27) with the president writing, “What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!” It isn’t plainly stated as to what bad things President Trump is referencing here, considering that he’s considered Putin a close friend despite the contentious nature of the relationship between the nations. The Kremlin responded on Monday (May 26) after being asked about Trump’s comments regarding Putin. “We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions.” On X, President Donald Trump’s jabs towards Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked some reactions. We’ve got them listed below. — Photo: Universal History Archive / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

president donald trump vladimir putin

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close