Ric Flair Hospitalized After “Very Serious” Medical Emergency, Twitter Prays For The Nature Boy

2019 is becoming one of those years that we need to just hurry up and go away. TMZ exclusively reports WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon Ric Flair is the hospital after a very serious medical emergency.

Throw this year in rice already, no details have been disclosed as to what exactly “very serious” emergency landed Flair in an Atlanta area emergency room.

Per TMZ:

Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency, TMZ Sports has learned.

We’re told Flair was in the Atlanta area when something went wrong. The 70-year-old WWE legend was initially taken to the emergency room to be treated.

The specifics are unclear at this point — but we’re told the situation is “very serious.”

We reached out to Ric’s camp for comment — so far, no word back.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com stated in a Tweet that TMZ’s reporting is being overblown according to Conrad Thompson, who is the co-host of the Something Else to Wrestle With podcast.

“Conrad Thompson says the Ric Flair situation “is not as grave or serious” as TMZ makes it out, and says that this was a planned procedure that Ric Flair wanted to have before Las Vegas.”

He stated that Flair and the family knew the procedure was coming and he could have had it before or after Vegas, and wanted to feel good for Starrcast — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 16, 2019

We hope that is indeed the case and not the latter.

Flair’s health has been shaky, back in 2017 the Nature Boy was put in a medically induced coma for 11 days after his intestine ruptured. He eventually battled back and married his longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow who was by his side during the entire ordeal.

Flair is beloved not just in the wrestling world but in all of the entertainment due to his ring persona’s flashy behavior and signature wooooo yell. As you can imagine, fans are flooding with Twitter with thoughts, prayers, and reactions hoping the Nature Boy finds the energy to pull through. The story is still developing, you can see all of the responses to Flair’s medical emergency in the gallery below.

Photo: Scott Cunningham / Getty