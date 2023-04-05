Roddy Ricch & Rich Homie Quan Had Some Mild Beef, All Is Well Now

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Roddy Ricch, one of the young stars of the current generation, and Rich Homie Quan, a talented artist in his own right, got into some mild back and forth online. However, the two rappers patched up their differences but not before Twitter got some hot takes off.

Roddy Ricch, 24, exploded on the scene in 2018 with his gold-selling mixtape Feed Tha Streets II and in 2019 with his double-platinum debut studio album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. Rich Homie Quan, 33, has a number of plaques on his wall for “Type Of Way,” “Flex (Ooh Ooh Ooh),” and big features with the likes of YG, Lil Dicky, and others.

As we understand it, Rich Homie Quan hopped on social media to question why Roddy Ricch removed his verse from a DJ Drama track (“FMFU”) that was due to come out and challenged his rapping peer to a VERZUZ battle to the tune of millions of dollars. This prompted an unfortunate battle of generations who forgot Quan had joints on the radio long before Roddy Ricch, who definitely isn’t a slouch himself.

As it stands, both Roddy Ricch and Rich Homie Quan settled this mock meat tussle like men and hopped on the phone with Quan posting to his Instagram Stories that the pair “settled it like men” and apologized for going at the young star.

Hopefully, this translates into new music coming from the pair as there is enough room for both of these greats to eat out there.

Check out reactions from all sides in the tweets collected below.

Photo: Getty