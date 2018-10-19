Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Caught Snacking Is The First Meme of The NBA Season

The NBA is back, and already we got our first memeable moment of the season, and it didn’t come from the so-called meme team but from the Brodie himself Russell Westbrook.

Tuesday (Oct 16) the 2018-19 NBA season tipped off with an epic matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and defending champions the Golden State Warriors. In what is shaping to be some sort of a rivalry due to the fact Kevin Durant went to the Warriors after his former team was just one win away from sending the Warriors home so its to be expected fans were pumped for this game.

But the matchup lost its flare because the triple-double machine Russell Westbrook did not suit up to play but instead looked pretty fashionable on the sideline. However, he did manage to steal the show due to one particular moment. Cameras caught star point guard sneaking in a snack, and the #NBATwitter loved the moment.

Russell Westbrook snackin' during the opening game against the Warriors. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nlqce2quwQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 17, 2018

Russell’s team may have lost the game, but his stomach definitely earned him the best highlight of the game. As you would expect Twitter took a moment and cleverly crafted scenarios that perfectly fit with Russell’s sneaky sideline snacking. You can peep all of the creative memes in the gallery below.

