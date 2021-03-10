RealBeaters Twitter Gets Sara Jay Trending Once Again, The Legend Is Saluted

Sara Jay is once again trending on Twitter but this time it’s not about former presidents or a rapper she allegedly ensnared. This time, it seems like the “Real Beaters” segment of the social media network is once more debating the adult video star’s skills and place in the pantheon of blue movies.
Wednesday morning (March 10) saw Sara Jay’s trending with fans unfortunately going in on her looks. However, as one of the hardest-working stars in that business, Jay has amassed quite the following over the years. Blessed with a knockout body and presenting serious energy in her, ahem, “work,” it doesn’t come as a surprise why she’s been a fan favorite for years.
Some might remember that Jay’s name was trending due to folks realizing that President Barack Obama followed her on Twitter with some believing that to be some kind of mistake or an intern’s doing. In addition, Jay found herself in the news headlines after she was lined with Brooklyn rapper and media personality Talib Kweli but it appears those claims were baseless.
With 4.3 million followers on Instagram, Jay is still entertaining the masses, running her own production company, and offering webcam shows for the buying public. While she teeters closer to the R-rated side on her Instagram page, it largely serves as a hub for Jay showing off her various looks and chill lifestyle versus wild romps and things of that sort.
Considering her time in the business, it’s only fitting that Jay manages and consults with other adult stars as evidenced on her Wyde Syde Productions page, and she’s also diving into the CBD side as well.
Check out the reactions from Twitter’s Sara Jay trend below.
When Sara Jay is trending.... pic.twitter.com/GOBUnesSpC— Mark (@Mizzou58Steel) March 10, 2021
You gotta be sick af to watch Sara Jay— Pettywise (@pocket_doors) March 10, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/86HkXqiyvk
When I seen Sara Jay trending— CJ From GTA🏎💨🚓🚓🚓 (@DarkSkinCee) March 10, 2021
vs
when I seen it was 99% slander pic.twitter.com/pFUHSZ3dqT
Papa John watching a Sara Jay BLACKED scene pic.twitter.com/8bQvq6kuz0— Dale #RavensFlock (@LamarMVPSZN) March 10, 2021
Y'all talking about sara jay— Angela Rye's Cousin from Va (@JaeyPaper) March 10, 2021
What yo baby momma look like? pic.twitter.com/klGZDlAaRa
These are the best points I've ever seen made in concerns with morality and ethic, but issa' tweet about Sara Jay pic.twitter.com/wluTIlfhA6— ＯＧＲＥ．(THIS PERSON DOES NOT EXIST.) 💯 (@NowYouFightAgod) March 10, 2021
Ah my favorite time of the month. Sara Jay is trending for no reason 🥸 pic.twitter.com/cqEPMqv1gO— alan (@xAlan24) March 10, 2021
Mfs really got Sara Jay trending at 7:30a on a Wednesday pic.twitter.com/l7zK0EnYNn— eeh, su madrina. (@burnt_paradise_) March 10, 2021
Sara Jay got yall thru junior high, respect your legends— Jazmine Cashmere Fan Acct. 🇵🇦 (@DenegroMel) March 10, 2021
My girl: who is Sara Jay and why are you tweeting about her?— RomeSr (@SeniorJMc) March 10, 2021
Me: ................ pic.twitter.com/by3BAPYAsl
sara jay discourse at 2 AM pic.twitter.com/tufR68zCNr— a black man (@warrenthe1k) March 10, 2021
Sara Jay slander will not be tolerated pic.twitter.com/0rtWbQM6Dq— The Don Dada 🕊 (@playboi_4) March 10, 2021
Sara Jay gets roasted on Twitter at least once a year.. out of no where lol— Ichigo Kurosaki (@Flashmaster24) March 10, 2021
Waking up at 5am checking Twitter and I see Sara Jay is trending... Again. pic.twitter.com/JiLLczUOHj— RAD (@radvstheworld) March 10, 2021
Sara Jay ain’t do nothing to nobody. I bet 80% of the people clowning here would smash with no hesitation if given the chance. Y’all ain’t fooling me. pic.twitter.com/MZNa57Vfe0— Albert J. Grant (@Mapletown) March 10, 2021
Y’all niggas was really watching Sara Jay not only as teens, but ADULTS?!?! pic.twitter.com/gB8X0orNea— Fred Hampton Inn & Suites (@NahImNotDecent) March 10, 2021
Obama whenever he sees Sara Jay trending and Michelle just got home: pic.twitter.com/4FEGehPSRN— Goddess Erica (@NextDoorChica) March 10, 2021