Sleepy Time: Deontay Wilder Got Knocked The F*ck Out By Tyson Fury, Twitter Was Merciless

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The third time was not the charm for Deontay Wilder. In his third bout with Tyson Fury, the heavyweight boxer once again took an L (their first fight was a draw, the second went to Fury), and he got knocked the f*ck out for his trouble.

Wilder started off well enough in the first couple of rounds and even put Fury down in the 4th round but it was pretty much all downhill from there. Wilder caught a mean 2-piece and a biscuit in the 11th round, and he was a wrap. Nevertheless, it was a great fight.

Reports CNN:

In a fight that is being talked about as one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts, Tyson Fury retained his WBC title after knocking out Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“I’ve been in this business 57 years promoting fights and I truly have to say I have never seen a heavyweight fight as magnificent as this,” boxing promoter Bob Arum told reporters after the conclusion of the third installment of the two boxers’ trilogy meetings.

After putting Wilder on the canvas in the third round, Fury found himself on the floor twice in the fourth.

In a brutal, roller coaster fight in front of of 15,820 fans, the 33-year-old Briton regrouped and put Wilder down in the 10th before delivering two enormous right hands to win the bout with a knockout.

Twitter was much less forgiving. Various images of Fury getting stung and hitting the mat began making the rounds instantaneously; Sure there was plenty of even-keel commentary, but we’re talking about Twitter, where slander and relentless jokes are the rule.

Wilder didn’t help his case by allegedly being a sore loser either.

Also, heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua is already catching collateral jokes.

Peep some of the better reactions to Fury retaining his WBC heavyweight title in the gallery.