So So Def 25th Anniversary Party w/ JD, Bow Wow, Nelly, Jeezy & More

The stars were out as Jermaine Dupri and Dutch Masters celebrated the 25th anniversary of So So Def at Academy in Los Angeles.

Partygoers were treated by surprise performances from some of JD’s artists and friends including Da Brat, Young Jeezy, Nelly, Waka Flocka, Jagged Edge and more. J-Kwon even hit the stage. Bryan-Michael Cox, DJ Nabs and DJ Holiday kept the people dancing while Lil’ Jon and Kenny Burns hosted. Jermaine Dupri’s industry friends also made sure to stop by including Stevie J, Mona Scott-Young, Andrea Kelly, radio host Big Boy, Tammy Rivera, Rotimi and Webbie. It was a dope night to celebrate the unofficial mayor of Atlanta Jermaine Dupri and 25 years of So So Def and was sponsored by Dutch Masters. What a way to kick off the BET Awards weekend.