Social Media Reacts to the Death of Jimmy Carter

Published on December 30, 2024
U.S. President Jimmy Carter at podium during news conference, Washington D.C., USA, Bernard Gotfryd, between 1977 and 1981

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, passed away at the age of 100 on December 29th, 2024. The former president lived a long life, and many people are remembering him for more than just being president. He served a the US President from 1977 to 1981 and is often known for his efforts to bring peace to the world and fight for human rights. After his presidency, Carter didn’t just retire. He spent the next 40 years working on important issues like helping to build homes for the poor through Habitat for Humanity and fighting diseases in poor countries. He also won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work with peace and human rights.

Carter was one of the few presidents who lived so long after leaving office. He was loved for being humble, kind, and always trying to make the world a better place. His death at 100 years old made headlines, and people everywhere shared their thoughts on social media, remembering his legacy. Even if you didn’t follow politics, Carter’s influence on the world and his kindness still matter. Many people are grateful for his lifetime of service, and his passing marks the end of an era.

Here are some reactions from social media about the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

