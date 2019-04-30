Twitter Losing Its Rings Over Bad CGI Sonic & His Human Legs & Teeth In Film’s 1st Trailer

Since its announcement with its bizarre movie poster which showcased the speedy the hedgehog’s human looking legs, the Sonic movie has been on shaky ground. Today the first trailer for the upcoming film is here, and Twitter is saying for the most part helllllll nooooooo.

When it comes to taking our favorite video game characters and putting them on the big screen it been more miss than hit. It what should be a slam dunk for film studios and directors being that games literally have its scripts already prepared for them they just never seem to translate well into film form. Take for example that god awful Super Mario Brothers movie or Street Fighter adaptation that starred Jean-Claude Van Damme who was fueled by the purest booger sugar.

Which now brings us to Sonic The Hedgehog, this movie has not been well received since his weird looking legs haunted our timelines. Paramount Studios was hoping the trailer would help change minds, but it seems to have only to make matters worse for the upcoming film. Immediate reactions are pouring in about the lousy CGI job on Sonic, his lack of gloves, his human legs and teeth and its weird use of Coolio’s iconic hit record “Gangsta’s Paradise.” But there are some positives to walk away with from the clip, Jim Carrey’s portrayal as blue speedy mammal’s arch-enemy Dr.Robotnik seems to be on point and the beautiful Tika Sumpter who doesn’t utter a single word in the trailer despite being one the film’s main stars.

As far as the plot for the movie is concerned, not much is revealed all we know is Sonic will be saving the world and at the same time avoid being captured by Robotnik.

Sonic The Hedgehog could either be astronomically terrible or so bad it’s enjoyable, but for the most part, people are still willing to see it. Whether it helps break the dreaded video game curse is up in the air. To see the hilarious takes about the film that races into theaters November hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Paramount Pictures