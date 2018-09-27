PlayStation Plays Nice, Will Allow Cross-Play Starting With ‘Fortnite’ – Twitter Reacts

Fortnite fans were pretty bummed out when they initially learned that Sony was not gonna play nice with other systems and allow cross-play allowing them to transfer their accounts across systems.

Stubborn in its ways initially, the company claimed its reason for not allowing cross-play was PlayStation being the best place to play. After receiving tons of backlash on its initial decision, Sony had a change of heart and will now enable the feature and Fortnite will be the first game to test it out on the PS4.

Thanks to our partners at @PlayStation, Fortnite cross-platform play is now live on PS4! Read their blog post for first details: https://t.co/ymvnyasbpN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 26, 2018

The company via its blog announced the news which has rocked the video game world:

“Following a comprehensive evaluation process, SIE has identified a path toward supporting cross-platform features for select third-party content. We recognize that PS4 players have been eagerly awaiting an update, and we appreciate the community’s continued patience as we have navigated through this issue to find a solution.

The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross-platform gameplay, progression, and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems. We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.”

This is huge news, while there are still some remnants of the “console wars” going on its great to see these companies can actually work together in bringing the gaming community together. Fortnite might be the first stepping stone, but this means we could possibly see the feature coming to other games like Overwatch, PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

It’s definitely been a good year to be a gamer, to see video game Twitter’s reaction to big news hit the gallery below.

Photo: Epic Games/Fortnite