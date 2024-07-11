Subscribe
Steve Harvey Catching Heat From Megan Thee Stallion Fans

Megan Thee Stallion Fans Give Steve Harvey The Side-Eye For ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Question About Feet

Published on July 11, 2024
Steve Harvey found himself in the crosshairs of some of the Hotties for a particular question asked during a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
Megan Thee Stallion and her crew went up against Ne-Yo and his crew on a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud that has seen moments go viral on social media.
The Houston rapper had a good time on the hit game show, but the Hotties were fuming after Steve Harvey asked a question about feet. Harvey asked Ne-Yo and Megan Thee Stallion, “Name something you’ve done to your mate’s feet?” The “Mamushi” rapper responded, “Massage,” which was the number one answer.

Social Media Had Thoughts

Immediately, fans did not find anything fun about the question because Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez during a 2022 incident, calling it insensitive. In the comment section of a post on The Neighborhood Talk one commenter wrote, “Now they know they should’ve omitted that feet question.” Another said, “That feet question could’ve been very triggering but big ups to Meg for letting it fly.” Somebody else wrote, “i’m glad i’m not the only that thought this question was messy when i watched the episode tonight.” Another person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Na, Steve Harvey put that question in for a freaky reason.” Then, some believe people are overreacting to the moment: “You’ll find anything to make a big deal out of it. No child left behind act really failed a lot of people,” another person on X wrote. But it wasn’t all bad controversy. In another viral moment, during the fast money round, when asked to “name something that might be curvy,” Megan Thee Stallion quickly responded, “Me.”
Where’s the lie? You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

